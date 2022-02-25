Russian c.bank raises limit for Friday's repo auction to 3 trln rbls

A policeman stands guard at the main entrance to the Bank of Russia in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank on Friday said it was raising the limit at a "fine-tuning" repo auction later on Friday to 3 trillion roubles ($35.55 billion) from 2 trillion roubles, as it works to maintain stability on financial markets.

The central bank beefed up the banking sector with extra liquidity and started to sell foreign currency on the forex market after the rouble fell to all-time lows on Thursday after Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine.

($1 = 84.3820 roubles)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.