Russian c.bank sells 1 bln roubles at one-year repo auction

A policeman stands guard at the main entrance to the Bank of Russia in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Monday it had provided banks with 1 billion roubles ($17.64 million) at a one-year repo auction, as it seeks to help lending institutions manage their liquidity.

The central bank will hold a one-month repo auction later on Monday, with the limit for both auctions set at 100 billion roubles.

($1 = 56.7000 roubles)

