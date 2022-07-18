1 minute read
Russian c.bank sells 1 bln roubles at one-year repo auction
MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Monday it had provided banks with 1 billion roubles ($17.64 million) at a one-year repo auction, as it seeks to help lending institutions manage their liquidity.
The central bank will hold a one-month repo auction later on Monday, with the limit for both auctions set at 100 billion roubles.
($1 = 56.7000 roubles)
