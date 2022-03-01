Russian c.bank sells $26 bln at limitless one-day repo auction

March 1 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Tuesday said it had sold 2.39 trillion roubles ($26 billion) at a "fine-tuning" one-day repo auction, as it scrambles to try and maintain some financial stability, having already hiked interest rates to 20%.

There was no limit at the one-day auction, designed to help banks with their liquidity, as sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine targeted financial institutions and the rouble crashed. read more

($1 = 91.7400 roubles)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.