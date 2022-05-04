Russian c.bank sells 550 billion roubles at one-week repo auction

May 4 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 550 billion roubles ($7.99 billion) on offer at a one-week repo auction on Wednesday, facing demand of 1.3 trillion roubles, in a move to help lending institutions manage their liquidity.

The cut-off rate was set at 14.15%.

($1 = 68.845 roubles)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.