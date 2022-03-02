Russian c.bank temporarily suspends international transfers by some foreign entities

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Wednesday it was temporarily suspending transfers by foreign legal entities and individuals from several countries to accounts abroad.

The bank said it was also temporarily limiting transfers to some countries at the equivalent of no more than $5,000 a month for non-residents who did not have an account.

