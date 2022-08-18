Russian cenbank: corporate loans up 1.2% m/m in July

A policeman stands guard at the main entrance to the Bank of Russia in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Thursday that corporate loans had increased 1.2% in month-on-month terms in July, up from a 0.1% increase in June.

The bank said that retail loans had risen 1.0% month-on-month in July after a 0.4% increase in the previous month.

