Russian cenbank: corporate loans up 1.2% m/m in July
Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Thursday that corporate loans had increased 1.2% in month-on-month terms in July, up from a 0.1% increase in June.
The bank said that retail loans had risen 1.0% month-on-month in July after a 0.4% increase in the previous month.
