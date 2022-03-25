Russian cenbank to restart buying gold from banks, will pay fixed price from March 28

March 25 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank will restart buying gold from banks and will pay a fixed price of 5,000 roubles ($52) per gramme between March 28 and June 30, the bank said on Friday.

The central bank, which suspended gold purchases from banks in mid-March to meet increased demand for the precious metal from households, said the resumption of buying would help ensure sustainable supply and the uninterrupted functioning of gold producers.

($1 = 96.25 roubles)

