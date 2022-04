Russian cenbank suspends monthly data releases on foreign trade

A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

April 11 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Monday it had temporarily suspended publishing data on foreign trade on a monthly basis.

It did not publish a foreign trade balance for January-February on Monday, as initially planned, according to its data release schedule.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.