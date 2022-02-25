Russian cenbank tells banks to consider postponing dividends

An exterior view shows a part of the facade of Russian Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank on Friday told lenders to consider postponing dividends and bonus payments to managers, as it announced measures to ease regulatory requirements for the sector.

The central bank is extending support to the banking sector that it announced on Thursday after Russia invaded Ukraine, prompting the West to toughen sanctions against Russia. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.