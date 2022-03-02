Russian central bank to hold daily auctions to help banks manage liquidity

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Wednesday that it would hold daily 3 trillion rouble ($28.31 billion) repo and deposit auctions to help lending institutions manage their liquidity and keep overnight money-market rates close to its key rate.

The auctions would start on Thursday and take place on weekdays, the bank added in a statement.

($1 = 105.9750 roubles)

