Russian to ease restrictions on cash FX, apart from U.S dollars, euros

May 19 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Thursday banks would be allowed to sell citizens foreign currency without any restrictions from May 20, with the exception of U.S. dollars and euros.

Restrictions on dollars and euros, which allow citizens to buy only those dollars and euros that arrived in banks after April 9, will remain in place until Sept. 9, the central bank said.

