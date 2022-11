MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russian companies reduced their foreign currency loans by $7.4 billion last month and have also cut forex holdings on the accounts by $11.1 billion, the central bank said on Monday.

Since the start of this year, forex holdings by Russian companies are down by $28 billion, the central bank added.

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Editing by Mark Heinrich











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.