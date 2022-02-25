Skip to main content
Russian sanctioned banks report enough liquidity to meet clients' demands

A picture illustration shows rolled Russian rouble banknotes on a table in Warsaw, Poland, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russian banks sanctioned by the West have enough liquidity to meet clients' demands and are doing everything possible to calmly make it through this volatile period, the banks said in a joint statement on Friday.

The banks said there were no restrictions at their ATMs or branches.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jon Boyle

