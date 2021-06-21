Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

Russia's Gazprom to offer six-year Swiss-franc Eurobond, IFR says

1 minute read

The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - Russian state gas company Gazprom (GAZP.MM) plans to tap the market with six-year Eurobond denominated in Swiss francs and investor calls are due to start as soon as on Monday, IFR, the financial markets analytical service run by Refinitiv, said.

Gazprom has mandated Gazprombank, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and UBS to arrange a series of fixed-income investor calls, IFR said, to be followed by the six-year issue if market conditions allow.

Gazprom said last week it was planning a Eurobond issue, looking at the euro, U.S. dollar and Swiss franc, also considering a perpetual bond of 150 billion roubles ($2 billion). Its borrowing plan stands at 411 billion roubles this year. read more

($1 = 73.2143 roubles)

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · June 18, 2021 · 11:56 PM UTCBiden will meet U.S. financial regulators on Monday

President Joe Biden will meet with financial regulators on Monday for an update on the country's financial systems and institutions, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

FinanceAgBank falls in step with China's cryptocurrency crackdown
FinanceKerry Group to buy preservatives maker Niacet for $1 billion

Irish ingredients giant Kerry said on Monday it will buy preservatives maker Niacet Corp for 853 million euros ($1.01 billion), investing the proceeds of the sale of its consumer foods operations in its core business.

FinanceMorrisons shares leap after takeover approach rebuffed
FinanceFed's Bullard looks to a bond-buying taper not on 'automatic pilot'