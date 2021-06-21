Finance
Russia's Gazprom to offer six-year Swiss-franc Eurobond, IFR says
MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - Russian state gas company Gazprom (GAZP.MM) plans to tap the market with six-year Eurobond denominated in Swiss francs and investor calls are due to start as soon as on Monday, IFR, the financial markets analytical service run by Refinitiv, said.
Gazprom has mandated Gazprombank, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and UBS to arrange a series of fixed-income investor calls, IFR said, to be followed by the six-year issue if market conditions allow.
Gazprom said last week it was planning a Eurobond issue, looking at the euro, U.S. dollar and Swiss franc, also considering a perpetual bond of 150 billion roubles ($2 billion). Its borrowing plan stands at 411 billion roubles this year. read more
($1 = 73.2143 roubles)
