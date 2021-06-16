Finance
Russia's Gazprom says plans perpetual bond issue this year
1 minute read
MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) on Wednesday said it was planning a perpetual bond placement of 150 billion roubles ($2.08 billion) before the end of this year.
Gazprom said it is also planning a Eurobond issue in various currencies, looking at the euro, U.S. dollar and Swiss franc.
($1 = 71.9875 roubles)
Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Maria Kiselyova
