Russia's Gazprom says plans perpetual bond issue this year

Gazprom logos are on display at Bovanenkovo gas field on the Arctic Yamal peninsula, Russia May 21, 2019. Picture taken May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) on Wednesday said it was planning a perpetual bond placement of 150 billion roubles ($2.08 billion) before the end of this year.

Gazprom said it is also planning a Eurobond issue in various currencies, looking at the euro, U.S. dollar and Swiss franc.

($1 = 71.9875 roubles)

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

