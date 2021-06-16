Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia's Gazprom says plans perpetual bond issue this year

1 minute read

Gazprom logos are on display at Bovanenkovo gas field on the Arctic Yamal peninsula, Russia May 21, 2019. Picture taken May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) on Wednesday said it was planning a perpetual bond placement of 150 billion roubles ($2.08 billion) before the end of this year.

Gazprom said it is also planning a Eurobond issue in various currencies, looking at the euro, U.S. dollar and Swiss franc.

($1 = 71.9875 roubles)

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

