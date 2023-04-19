Russia's IIB says it will relocate headquarters from Budapest back to Russia

The headquarters of International Investment Bank is pictured in Budapest
The headquarters of International Investment Bank is pictured in Budapest, Hungary, April 13, 2023. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

April 19 (Reuters) - Russia's International Investment Bank (IIB) will relocate its headquarters from Budapest back to Russia, according to a statement published on the bank's website on Wednesday.

The decision comes a week after the United States imposed sanctions on three top officials of IIB in Budapest: two Russians and a Hungarian. This led to Hungary's announcement that it was withdrawing its representatives from the bank and quitting the financial institution.

Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori, Editing by Alan Charlish

