Russia's Jan-April current account surplus more than triples to $96 bln

A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2021. A sign reads: "Bank of Russia". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

May 16 (Reuters) - Russia ran a current account surplus of $95.8 billion in the first four months of 2022, up from $27.5 billion in the same period last year, central bank data showed on Monday.

Russia is on track to post a record high current account surplus this year after its import of goods and service fell due to western sanctions, while commodity export revenues are boosted by globally high prices.

The central bank also said it will no longer disclose data on net capital outflows on monthly basis.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.