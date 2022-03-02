Russia's Nabiullina tells c.bank staff: we hoped not to face extreme economic situation

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia's Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said Russia's economy had come up against an extreme situation, something she said they had all hoped would not happen, in an video address to the bank's staff aired on Wednesday.

Nabiullina said the bank was doing everything possible to help Russia's financial system and central bank cope with any shocks.

