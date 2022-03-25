1 minute read
Russia's National Settlement Depository says Clearstream is blocking its account -Ifx
March 25 (Reuters) - Russia's National Settlement Depository (NSD) on Friday said Clearstream, one of the world's biggest settlement systems, had informed it that it was blocking its account and waiting for a decision from regulatory authorities in Luxembourg, Interfax reported.
Clearstream and Euroclear are no longer accepting Russian assets, effectively shutting off an exit route for overseas investors. read more
Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely
