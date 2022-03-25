Russia's National Settlement Depository says Clearstream is blocking its account -Ifx

A Russian rouble banknote is seen in front of a descending stock graph in this illustration taken March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

March 25 (Reuters) - Russia's National Settlement Depository (NSD) on Friday said Clearstream, one of the world's biggest settlement systems, had informed it that it was blocking its account and waiting for a decision from regulatory authorities in Luxembourg, Interfax reported.

Clearstream and Euroclear are no longer accepting Russian assets, effectively shutting off an exit route for overseas investors. read more

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely

