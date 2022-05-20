Russia's Sberbank appoints acting CFO after string of senior resignations

The logo of Sberbank in Moscow, Russia December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

May 20 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank (SBER.MM) on Friday said it had appointed Taras Skvortsov as acting finance director, following a spate of high-profile exits that included former CFO Alexandra Buriko.

Several executives have resigned from Sberbank since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. The lender was targeted with hefty Western sanctions. read more

The bank said Tatiana Galkina was appointed head of the sales network and Igor Kobzar promoted to acting head of wealth management.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.