Russia's VTB to hand over servicing of foreign securities to other firms - TASS
March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest state lender VTB (VTBR.MM), which has been targeted by Western sanctions, said on Thursday it would hand over servicing of foreign securities to other Russian financial companies, the TASS state news agency reported.
"This step would allow us to protect assets of private investors and secure their ability to buy and sell any assets without limitations," TASS cited VTB's statement as saying.
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey
