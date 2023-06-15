Russia's VTB to launch cross-border transfers with India, Turkey

Summary

Summary Companies This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine















MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - Russia's No. 2 lender VTB (VTBR.MM) on Thursday said it would increase the number of countries to which retail clients can send money to 25 from 11, with India and Turkey the key, new destinations.

VTB was particularly hard hit by sweeping Western sanctions, cut off from transactions in major global currencies and blocked from the international SWIFT payments system soon after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

"The key destinations in the outlook of this year will be India and Turkey, with whom our country has established partnership relations and where the tourist flow is now directed," said Deputy President-Chairman of VTB's management board Anatoly Pechatnikov.

VTB CEO Andrei Kostin last week told Reuters the end of the dominance of the U.S. dollar was nigh as the Chinese yuan rises and the rest of the world sees the peril of the West's failed attempt to bring Russia to its knees over Ukraine.

Kostin also said VTB was working to ensure Russians could pay comfortably when overseas.

In January-May this year, Belarusian roubles accounted for 43% of VTB's soft currency cross-border transfers, followed by the Kazakh tenge with 39% and the yuan with 14%.

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alexandra Hudson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.