Sabadell revises up lending income and profitability guidance for 2023

Summary

Companies Bank doubles Q2 net profit to 359 mln euros, beats forecasts

Q2 NII rises 30% y/y to 1.17 bln, slightly above expectations

Bank sees NII growing above 20% in 2023, ROTE around 10.5%

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Higher margins helped Spain's Sabadell (SABE.MC) beat market expectations and double its net profit in the second quarter against the same year-ago quarter, leading the bank to lift its guidance for lending income and profitability in 2023.

The country's fourth-largest bank in terms of market value reported a net profit of 359 million euros ($398.27 million) in the April to June period, compared to 179 million euros in the same period a year ago.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 287 million euros.

Net profit was helped by higher lending income both from its home market and from its British unit TSB.

Higher earnings helped Sabadell lift its return on tangible equity ratio (ROTE), a measure of profitability, to 10.78% in the second quarter of 2023 from 9.9% in the previous quarter.

This allowed the lender to lift its ROTE guidance for 2023 to around 10.5% from a previous target of above 9%.

Banks across Europe are benefitting from higher interest rates.

Sabadell's net interest income (NII) - earnings on loans minus deposit costs - in the quarter rose 30% year-on-year to 1.17 billion euros. Analysts expected NII to come in at 1.15 billion euros.

For 2023, the bank revised the NII growth guidance to more than 20% from previously a high-teens on the back of higher and more aggressive interest rate hikes.

($1 = 0.9014 euros)

Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Edited by Inti Landauro and Miral Fahmy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.