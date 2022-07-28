Sabadell's Q2 beats forecasts helped by lending income, TSB

A Catalan flag is seen above a logo at the Sabadell bank branch in Barcelona, Spain October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

MADRID, July 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Sabadell (SABE.MC) said on Thursday its net profit rose 22% in the second quarter from the same period a year ago as a solid lending performance in Spain and a strong performance at its British unit TSB helped the group beat forecasts.

The country's fourth-largest bank in terms of total assets reported a net profit of 179 million euros ($182.7 million) in the April to June period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 115 million euros.

Lower loan loss provisions and higher trading income also allowed Sabadell to close the second quarter with a 7% return on tangible equity (ROTE), up from 6.5% in the previous quarter, which was already higher than its three-year strategic plan's target.

Quarterly results were also helped by the granting of new mortgages in Spain, which reached a record of 1.5 billion euros, 19% more than during the previous quarter.

Sabadell's British unit TSB made a positive contribution to the parent group's results for the sixth consecutive quarter, adding 35 million euros in the second quarter.

At a group level, second-quarter net interest income rose 5.5% from a year earlier to 899 million euros, compared with analysts' forecasts of 868 million euros, and also rose 4.8% against the previous quarter thanks to higher interest rates.

($1 = 0.9801 euros)

Reporting by Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by Inti Landauro, Robert Birsel

