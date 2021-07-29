Sabadell's Q2 net profit trebles on lower provisions and more lending

The Banco Sabadell logo can be seen behind leaves on top of a building outside Madrid, Spain, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas/File photo

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Sabadell (SABE.MC) on Thursday said its second quarter net profit almost trebled from the same period a year ago on lower costs and provisions and higher lending revenues.

The country's fourth-largest bank in terms of total assets reported a net profit of 147 million euros ($174.3 million) in the April to June period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 86 million euros.

The lender, which had not paid a dividend against last year's results, said its board had proposed a cash dividend pay-out of 30% against 2021 results, following conversations with the supervisor.

Banks across Europe are under growing pressure from rising bad debts and record-low interest rates as they grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sabadell managed to increase its net interest income, earnings from loans minus deposit costs, by 3.9% to 852 million euros, thanks to a rise in its total loan book. Analysts expected NII to come in at 848 million euros.

($1 = 0.8435 euros)

Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.