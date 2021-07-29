Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Sabadell's Q2 net profit trebles on lower provisions and more lending

The Banco Sabadell logo can be seen behind leaves on top of a building outside Madrid, Spain, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas/File photo

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Sabadell (SABE.MC) on Thursday said its second quarter net profit almost trebled from the same period a year ago on lower costs and provisions and higher lending revenues.

The country's fourth-largest bank in terms of total assets reported a net profit of 147 million euros ($174.3 million) in the April to June period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 86 million euros.

The lender, which had not paid a dividend against last year's results, said its board had proposed a cash dividend pay-out of 30% against 2021 results, following conversations with the supervisor.

Banks across Europe are under growing pressure from rising bad debts and record-low interest rates as they grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sabadell managed to increase its net interest income, earnings from loans minus deposit costs, by 3.9% to 852 million euros, thanks to a rise in its total loan book. Analysts expected NII to come in at 848 million euros.

($1 = 0.8435 euros)

