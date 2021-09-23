Finance
Sabadell's TSB hires insurance veteran as chairman
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - TSB said on Thursday it had hired insurance veteran Nick Prettejohn as its new chairman, as the British bank continues its recovery from the pandemic and past IT woes.
TSB, part of Spain's Sabadell (SABE.MC), said Prettejohn would join the TSB board on November 1 and would succeed outgoing chairman Richard Meddings later in the year.
Prettejohn was previous chief executive of Lloyd's of London and Prudential UK and Europe, as well as chairman of Brit Insurance. Lloyds (LLOY.L) separately said Prettejohn would step down as non-executive director at the bank and chairman of its subsidiary Scottish Widows.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.