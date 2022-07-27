Santander Chile CEO to step down in August

Signage for Santander bank in London, Britain, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Santander's Chile chief executive, Miguel Mata Huerta, will step down on August 1, the banking unit said in a filing Wednesday to the Chilean stock market.

Roman Blanco Reinosa will replace Mata, Santander Chile (BSANTANDER.SN) said.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Kylie Madry; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.