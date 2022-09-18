Saudi Arabia confirms one-year extension of $3 billion deposit, Pakistan central bank says

The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

ISLAMABAD, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Pakistan's central bank on Sunday said the Saudi Fund for Development has confirmed it will extend for one-year a $3 billion deposit currently placed in the bank's accounts since 2021.

The deposit was to mature on Dec. 5, but that has now been extended to next year, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Twitter.

