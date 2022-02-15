Saudi cabinet approves licensing third digital bank - central bank

CAIRO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Saudi cabinet has approved the licensing of a third digital bank, called D360 Bank, with a capital of 1.65 billion riyals ($440 million), the central bank said on Tuesday.

The kingdom's sovereign Public Investment Fund is part of the consortium of companies and investors launching the new lender, it said in a statement.

The two other digital banks, STC Bank and Saudi Digital Bank, were licensed last year.

The creation of digital banks in the kingdom is part of a financial development program contained in a massive reform programme known as Saudi Vision 2030.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Lilian Wagdy, writing by Maher Chmaytelli

