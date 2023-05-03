Saudi central bank increases key interest rates by 25 basis points















CAIRO, May 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's central bank on Wednesday increased its repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75% and its reverse repo rate also by 25bps to 5.25%, it said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia, whose currency is pegged to the U.S. dollar, followed the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Muhammad Al Gebaly











