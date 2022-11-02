Saudi National Bank will not consider selling Credit Suisse stake until 2024, chairman tells al Arabiya

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland October 4, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Saudi National Bank will not look at selling its stake in Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) until 2024 or 2025, the chairman of the Saudi bank Ammar al Khudairy told al Arabiya in an interview on Wednesday.

The lender will also not raise its stake above the current 9.9%, he added.

Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Lina Najem; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Louise Heavens

