Saudi National Bank will not consider selling Credit Suisse stake until 2024, chairman tells al Arabiya















DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Saudi National Bank will not look at selling its stake in Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) until 2024 or 2025, the chairman of the Saudi bank Ammar al Khudairy told al Arabiya in an interview on Wednesday.

The lender will also not raise its stake above the current 9.9%, he added.

Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Lina Najem; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Louise Heavens











