COPENHAGEN, June 26 (Reuters) - Denmark's Saxo Bank on Monday said the country's financial watchdog had designated the bank as a so-called systemically important financial institution (SIFI).

SIFIs are large institutions, which play a central role in the financial system and are critical to financial stability.

