Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank's (SBER.MM) net profit for the first ten months of the year exceeded 50 billion roubles ($811.7 million) under Russian accounting standards, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The company also said it would return to publishing results on a monthly basis.

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











