Sberbank opens additional reserve line for units in Belarus, Kazakhstan

A view shows the logo of Sber (Sberbank) at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia's dominant lender Sberbank (SBER.MM) on Monday said it had opened an additional reserve line for its subsidiary banks in Belarus and Kazakhstan, as it grapples with sanctions and the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Sberbank said it would support its subsidiaries in Belarus and Kazakhstan.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.