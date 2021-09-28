Skip to main content

Finance

Senate banking chief plans bill to address Fed officials' stock trades

1 minute read

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) speaks at a meet and greet on his "Dignity of Work" tour in Concord, New Hampshire, U.S., February 9, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday said he plans to introduce legislation that would ban ownership of individual stocks by Federal Reserve officials in the aftermath of revelations that two reserve bank presidents had been active investors.

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio told Fed Chair Jerome Powell of his intent to introduce the legislation at the start of a hearing Brown's committee was holding to review actions by the Fed and U.S. Treasury to shield the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporting By Dan Burns

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 12:07 AM UTC

Factbox: Ready to taper or waiting for more data? Recent Fed officials' comments

The Federal Reserve has said it will start to reduce its bond purchases as soon as November if the economy continues on its current track.

Finance
Wells Fargo to pay $37.3 mln to settle U.S. claims it fraudulently overcharged customers
Finance
PBOC promises to protect consumers as China Evergrande teeters
Finance
Two Fed officials depart amid scrutiny over investment trades
Finance
China asking state-backed firms to pick up Evergrande assets - sources