Senior IMF official says negotiations with Egypt are progressing















CAIRO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Negotiations between Egypt and the International Monetary Fund over a new support programme are progressing, Jihad Azour, director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department, said on Thursday.

Cooperation between the IMF and Egypt was "very strong", Azour said in a media briefing. He did not give details of the size or timing of the expected programme.

Reporting by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alex Richardson











