Senior IMF official says negotiations with Egypt are progressing

General view of hotels, banks and office buildings by the Nile River as Egypt prepares to host the COP27 summit in Egypt, September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

CAIRO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Negotiations between Egypt and the International Monetary Fund over a new support programme are progressing, Jihad Azour, director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department, said on Thursday.

Cooperation between the IMF and Egypt was "very strong", Azour said in a media briefing. He did not give details of the size or timing of the expected programme.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks