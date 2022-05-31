Shareholder Harris says Credit Suisse doesn't need equity rise

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich, Switzerland October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Major Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) shareholder Harris Associates sees no need for the Swiss bank to raise fresh equity capital, it said on Tuesday after Reuters reported the bank was weighing options to shore up its balance sheet. read more

"Given the strength of their balance sheet today, we agree with the company's statement that no new equity raise is necessary," David Herro of Harris Associates told Reuters.

Harris Associates holds a stake of around 5.2%, according to the bank's website, making it the biggest shareholder.

Reporting by Simon Jessop, Writing by Michael Shields, editing by Silke Koltrowitz

