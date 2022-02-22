Skip to main content
Shares in Russia's largest banks Sber, VTB rebound on sanction reports

1 minute read

The logo of Sberbank in Moscow, Russia December 24, 2020. Picture taken December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov//File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Russia's largest lender Sberbank (SBER.MM) jumped nearly 4% and shares in VTB gained more than 2% on Tuesday after media reports said the European Union may have opted not to target the two state banks with further sanctions.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

