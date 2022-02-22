Shares in Russia's largest banks Sber, VTB rebound on sanction reports

MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Russia's largest lender Sberbank (SBER.MM) jumped nearly 4% and shares in VTB gained more than 2% on Tuesday after media reports said the European Union may have opted not to target the two state banks with further sanctions.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh

