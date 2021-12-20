Sherborne Investors takes 16% stake in U.S. firm Navient

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Sherborne Investors (SIGC.L), led by activist investor Edward Bramson, said on Monday one of its funds had built a stake of about 16% in U.S.-based Navient Corp (NAVI.O), which provides student loan management services.

The stake makes Sherborne Navient's biggest investor, ahead of mutual fund manager Vanguard Group, which holds a 10.66% interest in the company, according to Refinitiv data.

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

