Singapore bank DBS sets decarbonisation targets for key sectors

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A logo of DBS bank is seen in Taipei, Taiwan, January 28, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

SINGAPORE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Singapore's DBS Group (DBSM.SI) announced decarbonisation targets for nine industry sectors, including power, oil and gas, aviation and shipping, and reinforced its commitment to net-zero financed emissions by 2050.

"The nine sectors represent the most carbon-intensive institutional banking segments financed by DBS," the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Xinghui Kok and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.