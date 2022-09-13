1 minute read
Singapore bank DBS sets decarbonisation targets for key sectors
SINGAPORE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Singapore's DBS Group (DBSM.SI) announced decarbonisation targets for nine industry sectors, including power, oil and gas, aviation and shipping, and reinforced its commitment to net-zero financed emissions by 2050.
"The nine sectors represent the most carbon-intensive institutional banking segments financed by DBS," the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
