Singapore bank OCBC appoints audit head Goh Chin Yee as new group CFO















Oct 10 (Reuters) - Singapore's second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC) (OCBC.SI) said on Monday it had appointed its current head of group audit Goh Chin Yee as the new group chief financial officer.

Goh will replace Darren Tan, who opted for an early retirement after more than a decade in the job, the bank said.

Tan assumed the role of bank's CFO in 2011, and oversaw the acquisition of Wing Hang Bank in Hong Kong, which marked a significant milestone for the bank's expansion into Greater China, the bank said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Goh, who will start in her new role effective Nov.1, was involved in many roles in the bank including corporate planning, investment research, asset management, finance, among others.

She was also responsible for the successful Basel II implementation for credit risk-weighted assets solution across the group.

Goh will also be appointed as a member of the management executive committee, the bank added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Shailesh Kuber











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.