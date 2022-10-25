S.Korea should prioritise inflation control, IMF official says















SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank, the Bank of Korea, should keep up efforts to prioritise inflation control, even as it faces a trade-off with growth, a senior official of the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

Krishna Srinivasan, director of the bank's Asia and Pacific department, said failing to tackle inflation first could lead to worsening inflationary pressure and eventually hurt growth.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











