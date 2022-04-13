1 minute read
S.Korea, UAE agree to extend currency swap agreement for 5 years
SEOUL, April 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Wednesday it has agreed with the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) to extend a currency swap agreement for five years.
The renewed 20 billion UAE dirham ($5.5 billion) currency swap deal between the Bank of Korea and CBUAE, first signed in 2013, is effective from April 13 and can be extended by mutual consent.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue
