S.Korea, UAE agree to extend currency swap agreement for 5 years

The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen in Seoul, South Korea, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, April 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Wednesday it has agreed with the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) to extend a currency swap agreement for five years.

The renewed 20 billion UAE dirham ($5.5 billion) currency swap deal between the Bank of Korea and CBUAE, first signed in 2013, is effective from April 13 and can be extended by mutual consent.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue

