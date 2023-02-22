SkyBridge launches $50 mln recovery fund - email to investors















NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - SkyBridge Capital is launching a new fund to acquire holdings in 10-15 companies from distressed investors, the investment firm said in an e-mail seen by Reuters.

SkyBridge, founded by Anthony Scaramucci, plans to raise $50 million for its Unicorn Recovery Fund with an expected closing on April 30, according to the email to investors.

SkyBridge declined to comment.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl in New York; Editing by Richard Chang











