SNB says Archegos fallout demonstrates need for TBTF rules at Credit Suisse, UBS

Statues are seen on the building of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) in Bern, Switzerland May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH, June 17 (Reuters) - Losses that arose from exposure to U.S.-based investment firm Archegos have demonstrated the need for 'too big to fail' capital requirements to ensure adequate resilience at Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) and UBS (UBSG.S), the Swiss National Bank said on Thursday.

"This incident demonstrates that banks are exposed to significant risks that are not necessarily related to macroeconomic or system-wide financial shocks but may nevertheless lead to large losses," the central bank said in its 2021 financial stability report.

