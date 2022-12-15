Soc Gen ramps up ECB 'terminal' rate forecast to 3.75% from 3%















LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Societe Generale hiked on Thursday its forecast for how high euro zone interest rates will go to 3.75% from 3% previously, after the European Central Bank vowed to keep raising them at a meeting earlier.

"The ECB today was commendably clear: there is no pivot even if the pace of rate hikes slows," the bank's analysts said in a note.

"We expect the ECB to keep hiking (interest rates) in 1H 2023, with two further 50 basis point hikes followed by three 25 bps hikes".

Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Rodrigo Campos











