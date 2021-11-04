SocGen beats estimates in Q3, raises 2021 provision outlook

The logo of Societe Generale is seen on the headquarters at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris, France, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) posted on Thursday a better-than-expected third-quarter earnings on higher revenue in its corporate and investment banking business and lower pandemic-related provisions for bad loans.

France's third-largest listed lender, after BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Credit Agricole SA (CAGR.PA), said its net income has nearly doubled in the reported quarter to 1.6 billion euros ($1.85 billion) from 862 million euros a year ago, beating mean forecast for 952 million euros in a poll of analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

The lender also raised its 2021 outlook for provisions. It now expects cost of risk - that reflects the level of provisioning against bad loans - not to exceed 20 basis points this year against a previous forecast of a cost of risk between 20 and 25 basis point.

SocGen said in a statement it was launching a share buyback programme of around 470 million euros.

Chief Financial Officer William Kadouch-Chassaing will leave the bank by this month-end and will be replaced by current deputy financial chief Claire Dumas from Dec. 1, the lender confirmed in a separate statement.

($1 = 0.8633 euros)

Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

