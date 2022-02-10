France's SocGen quadruples profit, expects improved profitability

The logo of French bank Societe Generale is seen outside a bank office in Nantes, France, February 4, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - French lender Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) on Thursday reported a near quadrupling of fourth-quarter profit on lower pandemic-related charges and a rebound in retail banking and equity trading.

France's third-largest listed bank, after BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Credit Agricole SA (CAGR.PA), also said it expected to improve profitability in the coming years.

SocGen said it expected underlying cost to income ratio - a key measure of banks' profitability - to be between 66% and 68% this year, from 67% in 2021 and 74.6% in 2020.

Beyond 2022, the ratio will decline year after year, the bank said.

"The group is entering 2022 with confidence", SocGen Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea said in a statement.

The bank's quarterly net income jumped to 1.79 billion euros ($2.05 billion) from 470 million euros a year ago, with a cost of risk, reflecting provisions against bad loans, down by 87.5%.

($1 = 0.8752 euros)

Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Shailesh Kuber

