Societe Generale says two senior executives to leave bank

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), which is seeking a new chief executive, said on Friday two senior executives would be stepping down before the end of the year.

France's third-biggest listed bank said Chief Risk Officer Sadia Ricke would be leaving as of Nov. 30 and Caroline Guillaumin, the head of human resources and communication, would leave on Dec. 15.

Ricke will become group chief risk officer of Asia and Africa-focused bank Standard Chartered, the London-based bank said in a separate statement.

She will join on February 1 next year, replacing Mark Smith, who retires at the end of the year.

SocGen will announce the successors of the two officials later.

In May, Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said he would step down next year after running the lender for 15 years. A decision on the new chief executive is expected next month.

