SoftBank considering launching third Vision Fund -WSJ

SoftBank Corp's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2021.

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) is considering launching a third Vision Fund, likely using its own cash, and will make a decision in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.

The size of a new fund could not be determined, the newspaper reported, adding that SoftBank might put additional money into Vision Fund 2 instead.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; editing by Jason Neely

