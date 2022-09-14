1 minute read
SoftBank considering launching third Vision Fund -WSJ
TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) is considering launching a third Vision Fund, likely using its own cash, and will make a decision in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.
The size of a new fund could not be determined, the newspaper reported, adding that SoftBank might put additional money into Vision Fund 2 instead.
Reporting by Sam Nussey; editing by Jason Neely
